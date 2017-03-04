Large brush fire burns 50 acres in KCK - KCTV5

Large brush fire burns 50 acres in KCK

Firefighters said the fire started in a wooded area. (KCTV) Firefighters said the fire started in a wooded area. (KCTV)
The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department was fighting a large brush fire area of 59th Street Place and State Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters say the massive fire started down in a wooded area and they think a cigarette butt is what started it all.

Firefighters had five pumper trucks at the scene and said they had to extend their hoses as far as they would go in order to get to the fire.

They eventually called three brush trucks to come out and help them.

They said the winds were so strong that fire spread quickly, burning at least 50 acres and driving the fire toward a home.

Luckily, they were able to extinguish it before it caused any damage to the structure.

Some people who live in the area said the flames were so high they could see how it spread by jumping from one tree to another.

No one was injured.

Firefighters said conditions were very dry and dangerous.

The more mild and dry weather we’ve been having lately means there’s a high risk of more fires across the metro.

That danger level is so high that the area is under a Red Flag Warning right now.

