Standoff at Lawrence hotel lasts for 10 hours

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Officers were engaged in a standoff at a Lawrence hotel for about 10 hours on Saturday.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers went to SpringHill Suites at 1 Riverfront Plaza on a call that said a white, 47-year-old male guest had barricaded himself inside his hotel room. It was thought the man could be armed as well. 

When officers arrived, they began talking to the man and evacuated the other guests out of the hotel. 

The standoff continued into the afternoon as was active for about 10 hours, according to Lawrence police.

At that point, the man was taken into custody and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. 

