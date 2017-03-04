2 multi-vehicle accidents close I-49; 5 hospitalized

Two separate multi-vehicle accidents closed down part of northbound Interstate 49 on Saturday afternoon.

The first crash involved four cars before Red Bridge Road and closed down the interstate at Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The second crash involved three cars before Main Street in Grandview, Missouri, which is south of the first crash location. This second crash caused the highway to be closed even further south than before.

A total of five ambulances were called to both scenes and five people were taken to local hospitals. One of those people was a child.

None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The highway has been reopened, although traffic was still moving a little slowly for quite a bit.

