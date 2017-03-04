2 multi-vehicle accidents close I-49; 5 hospitalized - KCTV5

2 multi-vehicle accidents close I-49; 5 hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash at Main Street. (Kansas City Scout) The crash at Main Street. (Kansas City Scout)
The crash at Red Bridge Road. (Kansas City Scout) The crash at Red Bridge Road. (Kansas City Scout)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two separate multi-vehicle accidents closed down part of northbound Interstate 49 on Saturday afternoon. 

The first crash involved four cars before Red Bridge Road and closed down the interstate at Blue Ridge Boulevard. 

The second crash involved three cars before Main Street in Grandview, Missouri, which is south of the first crash location. This second crash caused the highway to be closed even further south than before.

A total of five ambulances were called to both scenes and five people were taken to local hospitals. One of those people was a child. 

None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening. 

The highway has been reopened, although traffic was still moving a little slowly for quite a bit.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:39:51 GMT

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.