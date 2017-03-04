Man killed in overnight shooting at 37th and Garfield - KCTV5

Man killed in overnight shooting at 37th and Garfield

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene where the shooting happened. (KCTV) The scene where the shooting happened. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is dead after being shot overnight on the city's east side. 

Officers went to 37th and Garfield at 12:30 a.m. after someone called and said they heard gunshots. 

When they arrived, they found a black man inside a car who appeared to be dead. 

There is no description available of the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as Gregory Fields, a 29-year-old black man.

