Man killed in overnight shooting at 37th and Garfield

A man is dead after being shot overnight on the city's east side.

Officers went to 37th and Garfield at 12:30 a.m. after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a black man inside a car who appeared to be dead.

There is no description available of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as Gregory Fields, a 29-year-old black man.

