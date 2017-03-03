Perryville tornado upgraded to EF4

The deadly Perryville, Missouri tornado has been upgraded to an EF4.

The tornado responsible for at least one death was declared to be an EF3 during initial assessments, but was upgraded to an EF4 today.

The report says peak winds reached 180 mph and that the tornado's path was 50.4 miles long. That path had a maximum width of .6 miles.

That is the longest tornado track in the last 25 years for the National Weather Service of Paducah County's Warning and Forecast area.

The tornado struck on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and tore through the town, leaving destruction in its wake and killing at least one man.

The town continues to try and recuperate.

Final statistics on the storm will be released on March 4th.

