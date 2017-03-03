Authorities trying to find missing woman who works at Oak Park Mall

Antwanette Michelle Delagarza at what is believed to be the Conoco store. (KCTV)

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Antwanette Michelle Delagarza who went missing on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Delagarza is a white woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She may be driving a red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta that with Missouri license plates “PP7-S8X.”

She works at the Nordstrom’s in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas.

That Tuesday, she left for work around 9:30 a.m. and subsequently told her employer she was sick. Surveillance video shows her car leaving Oak Park Mall around 11:45 a.m.

Then, at 12:22 p.m., surveillance video has shown her at a Conoco Quick Way gas station at the intersection of Missouri 210 and 291 Highways in Jackson County, Missouri.

The Liberty Police Department has been working with the Overland Park Police Department on the case, but Liberty police are now leading the investigation.

If you have any information, you should contact the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701, your local law enforcement agency, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The police have also asked for help checking the Orrick, Excelsior Springs, Lathrop, Cameron and Gallatin areas as well.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.