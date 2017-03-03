Olathe Mayor gives State of the City address - KCTV5

Olathe Mayor gives State of the City address

Mayor Michael Copeland (Credit: olatheks.org) Mayor Michael Copeland (Credit: olatheks.org)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) -

On Friday, the mayor of Olathe delivered an atypical State of the City address.

Usually, the annual speech is a time to talk about good news, but Olathe is still reeling from a deadly triple shooting that’s being investigated as a hate crime.

That shooting was barely more than a week ago, so the grief is still fresh. That is something the Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland acknowledged at the start of his address.

It’s not the first time in the past week that the mayor has spoken about mourning and hope, but the setting this time was a luncheon that’s usually about the progress the city has made.

He said he struggled with how to address all the city has to celebrate amidst all they’ve dealt with in the wake of the tragic shooting at a crowded restaurant.

After expressing sympathy and support for those impacted, he focused on the residents’ response to the awfulness: Compassion and togetherness.

He said that is what truly defines the city, far more than the acts of one man with a gun.

“Olathe will not let evil stand,” Mayor Copeland said. “We are going to show goodness and the goodness of the people of Olathe, the goodness of our community. That’s what we want to talk about because that’s who we are.”

Another memorable moment today involved an Olathe Middle Schooler who was selected by the NFL as the “Kid Correspondent” for the Super Bowl.

He had a little fun volleying back and forth with her in the style of two analysts sharing the story at the sports desk as she added to the updates on education.

It was an approach he says he included because the city needs a little happiness right now.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

