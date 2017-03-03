Controlled burn at Swope Park catches some off guard - KCTV5

Controlled burn at Swope Park catches some off guard

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
You may have seen smoke billowing throughout the sky on Friday. That's because state crews were helping with a big burn at Swope Park. (Chopper5) You may have seen smoke billowing throughout the sky on Friday. That's because state crews were helping with a big burn at Swope Park. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department works with the Missouri Department of Conservation to maintain the beautiful stretch of Swope Park called Rocky Point Glade.

They conducted an annual burn they've been trying to do since November. But they didn't have a good day to do it until Friday morning, so they went for it.

Chopper5 captured some great aerial shots that show just how widespread the burn was - more than 50 acres.

People could see the smoke for miles around. It caught a few people off guard, including KCTV5 News.

But conservationists took KCTV5 back into the woods with them to show how they control these prescribed burns.

Projects like these actually help manage habitats and keep native species thriving in the park.

“Right now, when the smoke clears, it's going to look like bare dirt and rocks and a wasteland. But you give it just a few weeks and the way this spring is going, it'll be really beautiful out there,” said Larry Rizzo with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead following wreck in Olathe

    One dead following wreck in Olathe

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:36:01 GMT
    (Adam Wilson/KCTV)(Adam Wilson/KCTV)

    One person is dead following a wreck at 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe. One other person suffered serious injuries in the two-vehicle wreck. According to Johnson County MedAct, both of the injured parties were in the same vehicle. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

    More >

    One person is dead following a wreck at 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe. One other person suffered serious injuries in the two-vehicle wreck. According to Johnson County MedAct, both of the injured parties were in the same vehicle. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

    More >

  • One person in custody after car chase

    One person in custody after car chase

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:04:26 GMT
    One person is in custody after a car chase ended at I-29 and NW 72nd St. (Photo provided by Kyle Schwartz)One person is in custody after a car chase ended at I-29 and NW 72nd St. (Photo provided by Kyle Schwartz)

    One person is in custody after a police chase ended. 

    More >

    One person is in custody after a police chase ended. 

    More >

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on E. 63rd Street in KC

    1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on E. 63rd Street in KC

    Saturday, June 3 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-03 23:06:00 GMT
    When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

    One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.

    More >

    One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.