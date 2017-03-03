Controlled burn at Swope Park catches some off guard

You may have seen smoke billowing throughout the sky on Friday. That's because state crews were helping with a big burn at Swope Park. (Chopper5)

The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department works with the Missouri Department of Conservation to maintain the beautiful stretch of Swope Park called Rocky Point Glade.

They conducted an annual burn they've been trying to do since November. But they didn't have a good day to do it until Friday morning, so they went for it.

Chopper5 captured some great aerial shots that show just how widespread the burn was - more than 50 acres.

People could see the smoke for miles around. It caught a few people off guard, including KCTV5 News.

But conservationists took KCTV5 back into the woods with them to show how they control these prescribed burns.

Projects like these actually help manage habitats and keep native species thriving in the park.

“Right now, when the smoke clears, it's going to look like bare dirt and rocks and a wasteland. But you give it just a few weeks and the way this spring is going, it'll be really beautiful out there,” said Larry Rizzo with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

