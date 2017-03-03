Mild winter could put pets at risk for parasites, veterinarians warn

With the unusual warm temperatures we've seen this season many of took advantage and enjoyed the outdoors and even took our furry friends with us. (KCTV5)

But Dr. Brad Twigg with the Plaza Animal Clinic says the mild winter is causing pet problems.

"When you don’t get the nice hard cold kill from the winter it makes it more difficult for them to be protected," Twigg said.

Protection from intestinal and topical parasites, fleas and even mosquitos which can transmit heartworms.

All which should have been killed this winter, but Twigg says that hasn't been the case this year.

"We've seen fleas, ticks and mosquitoes in the middle and end of January this year," Twigg said.

Something some pet owners didn't know they should take into consideration.

"I guess I never really thought about that," said Rebecca Meeker, a dog owner. "My husband did say he wished we'd get one last cold to kill all the bugs that started to come back out."

If your pet is bitten and it's not caught early it could lead to health complications but some dog owners say they're not worried.

"That's never affected whether or not I bring them just because I have her on preventative flea and tick," said Micki Buschart, another dog owner.

Twigg said prevention is key now more than ever. The lack of cold exposes our furry friends to more diseases and if they're on prevention medicine the risk is still there but a lot lower.

The important to do is not to be scared to let your pets out but be cautious and make sure to check them thoroughly before they come back in.

