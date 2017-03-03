Truck overturns, freeing dozens of cattle in Lenexa

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after an semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows. (KCTV5)

A modern day cattle roundup shut down traffic ramps on a busy section of highways in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after a semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45 cows were loose. Initial estimates said between 55 and 60 were loose.

WB K-10 ramp from WB I-435 shut down. Cattle on shoulders in the area due to semi rollover. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EG2X4MYbNj — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 3, 2017

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the roundup.

The transportation department was warning motorists avoid the area while law enforcement herds "them thar pesky cows."

Officers had to get one cow corralled and out of the busy intersection at 99th and Renner Road, which took a long time.

Officers used road blocks and any other method they could to keep the cattle out of the street.

"A little excess speed caused the tractor trailer to tip onto its side," said Ian Ingram with the Kansas Highway Patrol. "After it did, it rubbed against the wall. That scraped a hole into the side of the trailer and there were approximately 45 head of cattle that escaped and are outstanding at the moment.”

The ramps were closed for several hours.

Around 3:30 p.m., a tow truck was finally getting the semi out of the way and the roads were reopened fully.

The driver was not injured in the crash. Two of the 85 cows on the truck died.

All the cattle had not been rounded up as of Saturday morning.

At 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, a cow was hit by a car at K-10 and I-435. The cow was killed. The driver was not seriously hurt and the car was towed away.

Lenexa police said they did not plan to tranquilize any of the cattle.

