Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Schedule, events, road closures

Downtown Kansas City will welcome thousands of basketball fans next week as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship returns to the city for the 16th time.

Spirit rallies, a fanfest at the city's Power and Light district, the Big 12 BBQ competition and plenty of basketball are just some of the events happening during the week of the tournament.

On the court the schedule of events will look like this:

First round-Wednesday March 8.

No. 8 seed TCU vs. No. 9 seed Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

No. 7 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 10 seed Texas at about 8:30 p.m.

Games will be able to be seen on ESPNU.

Quarterfinals-Thursday March 9.

No. 4 seed Iowa State vs. No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. winner of No. 8-9 seed matchup at about 2 p.m.

No. 2 seed West Virginia vs. winner of No. 7-10 seed matchup at 6 p.m.

No. 3 seed Baylor vs. No. 6 seed Kansas State at about 8:30 p.m.

Games will be able to be seen on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Semifinals-Friday March 10.

Winners of first two quarterfinal games at 6 p.m.

Winners of second two quarterfinal games at about 8:30 p.m.

Games will be able to be seen on ESPN or ESPN2.

Championship-Saturday March 11.

Winners of semifinal games at 5 p.m.

The championship game will be able to be seen on ESPN.

During the tournament, March 8-11, several streets surrounding the Sprint Center will be closed:

Grand Boulevard, between 13th Street and Truman Road, closed starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday

14th Street, between Main Street and Walnut Street, closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Sunday

14th Street, between Walnut Street and Grand Boulevard, closed starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday

Walnut Street, between 13th Street and Truman Road, closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Sunday

Truman Road, from Oak to Walnut streets, including the Grand Boulevard Bridge, will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday

In addition, Kansas City’s Big 12 Run will close streets at 10 a.m. Saturday and last until the conclusion of the race:

Grand Boulevard, between 8th and 12th streets and between Truman and Gillham roads

8th Street, between Grand Boulevard and Holmes Street

Holmes Street, between Eighth and 18th streets and between 30th and 31st streets

Truman Road, between Holmes Street and Woodland Avenue and between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street

Woodland Avenue, between Truman Road and 18th Street

18th Street, between Woodland and Highland Avenues and between Holmes Street and Grand Boulevard

Highland Avenue, between 18th Street and 17th Terrace

17th Terrace, between Highland Avenue and The Paseo

The Paseo, between 17th Terrace and 31st Street

31st Street, between The Paseo and Holmes Street

30th Street, between Holmes and McGee streets

McGee Street, between Holmes Street. and Gillham Road

Gillham Road, between McGee and Grand Boulevard

Oak Street, between Truman Road and Ninth Street

9th Street, between Oak Street and Grand Boulevard

Due to traffic congestion related to these closures, city officials encourage drivers to allow for extra time when traveling through downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department would like to remind fans to lock vehicles and stow valuables when cars are unattended.

