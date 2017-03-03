Major construction project to cause delays for years on I-435

During that time, KDOT says drivers should expect to add 15 minutes to their commute. (KCTV5)

Drivers who use Interstate 435 in Johnson County, can expect to add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their commute next week.

Crews will be completely replacing the concrete on I-435 from Quivera Road to Metcalf Avenue, causing multiple lane closures.

For the tens of thousands of people who drive I-435 to work everyday, the construction project is more than a headache.

"I'm concerned about it the traffic is bad enough already," commuter Jon Wright said. "It's really going to be disruptive for us."

But KDOT officials say the new pavement is necessary.

"It's deteriorating rapidly and we need to get it out. It's been here 30 plus years," Northeastern KDOT Public Affairs Manager Kimberly Qualls said.

But, this isn't the average re-surfacing project. Crews will be completely ripping out the pavement and replacing it with brand new concrete.

"This concrete is simply too bad all the way through so we are literally going to have to take it out to the sub grade," Qualls said.

The project will reduce both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-435 to three lanes. two eastbound lanes will cross over onto westbound pavement during the project.

Then, in 2018, it will be the westbound lanes turn to be replaced.

"We want to keep traffic moving, and with 144,000 vehicles a day, that's a lot of traffic," Qualls said.

Along with keeping traffic moving, the goal during the project will be the safety of drivers.

While at the construction site on Friday a KCTV5 crew witnessed an accident while workers were setting up cones.

The project is expected to span two construction seasons.

During that time, KDOT says drivers should expect to add 15 minutes to their commute.

Speeds will also be reduced in the area as the speed limit drops from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour during the project.

Construction is expected to last until November 2018 but drivers will get a break during the winter months.

Crews will begin working on the project at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday Monday and Tuesday overnights, for the next week, crews plan to reduce the westbound lanes to one lane to put temporary markings on the road as part of the traffic control shift.

