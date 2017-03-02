Report: Pence used private account for state business while Governor of Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account while doing public business as Governor of Indiana - and now a new report says his account was hacked.

Emails released to the Indy-Star newspaper said some of the issues discussed sensitive issues and Homeland Security.

The report says his AOL account was hacked last summer.

The Indy-Star received a response from Pence's office in Washington.

It said in part he complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention.

Pence's full statement made to the newspaper:

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”

