Raytown family victimized again by burglars

A fed up family in Raytown is fighting back after a thief broke into their home for a second time. (Submitted)

A fed up family in Raytown is fighting back after a thief broke into their home for a second time.

Yvette Peters and Devin Hassler have been victimized twice in recent months.

The first time, which came in October, a burglar came through Peters' front door at their home that's located on the 7800 block of 74th Street.

The family took action and set up surveillance cameras in their home.

Unfortunately, cameras and dogs were not enough to prevent the second break-in. This time, there was proof.

"You have got to be kidding me, really?" Peters said.

The thief entered through the window into Hassler's bedroom.

"Someone going through your room and taking off a screen and then going in - it's just unbelievable," Hassler said.

The video is tough for the family to watch, but it could serve as crucial evidence in helping them find justice.

"We had a gun on the top in our bedroom and the first place he went was back to our bedroom because he didn't take it last time," Peters said.

The family loves their neighborhood, but now plan to get an alarm and even put bars on their windows.

Police have a good idea who the thief is, but if you recognize anyone in the video, call police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.