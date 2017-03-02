Westlink Business Center adding many new jobs

One person is in custody after a police chase ended.More >
One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.More >
A 45-year-old Independence man has been charged in connection with the road rage shooting at 104th and Holmes that left 19-year-old Christopher Hutson dead.More >
A grieving KCK family says several vehicles have been stolen out of their garage, one of which belonged to a family member who died a day before they were stolen.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
Council members say a demolition on Thursday is a symbol of what's to come for the revitalization of the area.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A Catholic high school in Leavenworth has closed after more than 100 years and alumni had the chance to tour Immaculata High School for a final time on Saturday.More >
Comedian Bill Maher used a racial epithet during an interview Friday night with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska on his HBO show, sparking outrage on social media.More >
