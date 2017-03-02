Westlink Business Center adding many new jobs

According to the labor department, this week saw the number of Americans filing for unemployment drop to its lowest level in 44 years.

So, KCTV5 went into the community to see just where job growth is happening. Because in order to get those unemployment numbers down, you have to add new jobs.

That’s exactly what’s happening in Shawnee. At the Westlink Business Center, they are going to be seeing more than 100 new jobs coming in once Amazon moves in.

There’s more brewing underneath the surface as trucks roll in and out of the business center.

Linda Leeper with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce says Monday’s decision by the City Council to move forward means the buildings at Westlink will be near capacity.

She also says that positive moves like this have a domino effect on the entire community.

“There’s a factor where they would need to have lunch, they spend, they buy gas and obviously it helps our overall community,” she said. “Everyone is looking to grow the workforce within their area. So, with 100 plus jobs coming for Amazon, we’re very pleased about that and the economic impact of what that would have in our community.”

Officials here in Shawnee say that they have a lot more coming down the line besides the new jobs with Amazon. They’re excited to have more announcements coming in the coming months.

