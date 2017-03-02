District: Joplin student dies in accident at school

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A coroner says a high school student in Joplin died during an accident involving a basketball goal while he was volunteering at an elementary school.

Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel identified the student who died Thursday morning as 18-year-old Spencer Nicodemus.

The Joplin Globe reports that Nicodemus died in "a crush incident with a basketball goal" while working at Irving Elementary School.

Joplin police Capt. Rusty Rives told The Associated Press a basketball goal fell onto Nicodemus. No further details were immediately released.

Chappel said an autopsy was planned for Friday in Kansas City.

The high school's principal, Brandon Eggleston, said that school has additional counselors available to assist grieving students. The high school also canceled all athletic practices on Thursday.

