Repairs could close former Broadway Bridge for 2 years

Tens of thousands of drivers use the Buck O'Neill Bridge every day to go between downtown and the Northland. (KCTV5)

Tens of thousands of drivers use the Buck O'Neill Bridge every day to go between downtown and the Northland.

But now, the Missouri Department of Transportation says to really do all the repairs the bridge needs it would have to close down for two years. This is still very early in the planning stages.

The bridge, formally known as the Broadway Bridge, needs to be repaired, and it's going to be expensive.

MoDOT is proposing a complete overhaul of the bridge by taking off the deck, stripping it down to the steel, replace what is broken and replace all of the steel cables.

It will cost more than $40 million. It will take more than two years to do this job the right way. And while they make repairs, the whole bridge needs to be shut down.

The proposed start date will be in 2019.

The proposed changes will be great in the long term. However, this is cause for concern among some business owners who remember repairs from 2012.

KCTV5 News learned this information directly from MoDOT. All of this will be formally discussed with the city next week.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.