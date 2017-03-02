Small plane crashes in McPherson County, KS - KCTV5

Small plane crashes in McPherson County, KS

Posted: Updated:
No injuries have been reported yet. (Shawn Anderson) No injuries have been reported yet. (Shawn Anderson)
ROXBURY, KS (KCTV) -

A small plane crashed in McPherson County on Thursday. 

The crash happened in a field inside the city of Roxbury. 

The plane's nose, windshield and wings were damaged in the crash. 

No injuries have been reported yet. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.