Kansas City man sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter driving conviction

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 13 years in a state prison after a jury convicted him of involuntary manslaughter for the June 2015 vehicular crash that killed a man.

The jury also recommended one year in prison for conviction on each count of child endangerment and a fine for driving with a revoked license.

According to court records, Boyles was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a sign, broadsiding 47-year-old Jeffrey Shadlow's vehicle near 35th Street and Bellefontaine.

Shadlow died later at a hospital from the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

An officer noticed a faint odor of alcohol from Boyles. A sample of his blood showed an elevated blood alcohol level hours after the wreck.

Two children were in the backseat of Boyles vehicle at the time of the wreck. He had a revoked drivers' license with six prior convictions for operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked and two prior convictions for operating a vehicle without a license.

