Ian Grillot returns to Austins Bar & Grill

Ian Grillot, the man who is being called a hero for his actions during last week's shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, returned to the restaurant this week.

Grillot visited there on Wednesday evening.

Several witnesses of the shooting said Grillot attempted to intervene in the shooting that left Srinivas Kuchibholta, 32, dead and 32-year-old Alok Madasani, 32, injured.

Grillot stepped in to stop a man who opened fire on the two Indian engineers, after the shooter reportedly making anti-immigrant remarks to them.

