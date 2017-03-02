Finstagram grows in popularity across the country but frightens parents

It’s a way to hide illegal content without someone attaching their true name to it. (AP)

A new trend is taking over high schools across the country and it leaves parents wondering what their children are really posting on their Instagram accounts.

The trend, Finstagram, is a fake Instagram that tricks parents by hiding photos that could get the kids in trouble not only with mom or dad but with the law.

Parents may think their child’s feed looks great but with the new trend, they could very likely have a second account, under a fake name, where they’re posting what they’re really up to.

High schoolers in the metro say almost all their classmates have one.

While some use it to simply post goofy pictures that they wouldn’t want shown to everyone, others post images they wouldn’t want their parents or police to see.

Underage drinking, drug use or pictures of a sexual nature are some of the photos found on Finstagram accounts.

It’s a way to hide illegal content without someone attaching their true name to it.

Finstagram users generally accept only a few followers, no more than 100. Meanwhile, the user's real account, and the one their parents likely follow, has hundreds of followers.

The scary part about Finstagram, there’s not a lot parents can do to find out if a child has one without taking their phone.

Open Instagram, click on the name at the top of the profile and the app will show how many accounts they have.

But experts say it’s not smart to go behind a child’s back. They say it could cause them to act our even more.

Instead, they say to sit them down and explain that even though a Finstagram may seem private, anyone can take a screen shot and share it with whoever they want.

