Precautionary boil advisory issued for Smithville

A 45-year-old Independence man has been charged in connection with the road rage shooting at 104th and Holmes that left 19-year-old Christopher Hutson dead.More >
One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
Georgia Corrections officials say Atlanta inmate Dennis Carlyle has escaped from his facility. If you see him, they said do not approach him.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. “I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said.More >
A grieving KCK family says several vehicles have been stolen out of their garage, one of which belonged to a family member who died a day before they were stolen.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Three children have been located safe, and a suspect is in custody following an AMBER Alert out of Wichita.More >
Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder's refusal of the wide receiver's request.More >
