Precautionary boil advisory issued for Smithville

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for Smithville, Missouri due to an emergency water main repair.

The advisory issues on Thursday only applies to residences north of 180th Street.

There was a potential for bacteria entering the water line during the repair, so the advisory was issued.

If you are elderly, caring for infants, or your immune system is compromised, follow the directions below:

Boil water vigorously for three (3) minutes prior to use for cooking and drinking and disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one (1) minute in clean water containing at least 50 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine. Adding one (1) teaspoon of unscented household bleach to each gallon of water (or 1.3 milliliters of bleach per liter of water) should result in a solution with more than fifty parts per million (ppm) free chlorine provided the water is free of hydrogen sulfide and significant levels of dissolved metallic and organic compounds.

Contact the Smithville Water Department at 532-0577 with questions.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.