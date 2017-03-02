Platte County man charged with rape

Court documents state that the rape occurred while the two were watching a movie in Everhart’s bedroom. (KCTV5)

A Platte County, MO man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2016.

Bradley D. Everhart, 31, of Platte County, MO has been charged with felony second-degree rape for his actions on Aug. 28, 2016.

According to court documents, Everhart met the woman on the online dating app Plenty of Fish.

The documents state that the rape occurred while the two were watching a movie in Everhart’s bedroom.

After leaving Everhart’s house the woman called police to report the rape. She told police she was raped by a man named Bradley. The woman was able to identify Everhart out of a photo line-up.

On Tuesday, police in Kansas City, MO responded to Everhart’s home and conducted a residence check. Everhart was not there and his mother, who said he had not been living there for a few months, gave police an address in Independence, MO where he was staying.

Officers went to the address and took Everhart into custody.

While in custody, Everhart was shown a picture of the woman and text messages they had exchanged. He said he did not recognize the woman and the texts were possibly sent by his ex-girlfriend in an effort to get him locked up. Everhart eventually admitted that he knew the woman but that the woman initiated the sexual contact.

