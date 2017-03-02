Official rules: KCTV5 Bracket Challenge

KCTV5 Bracket Challenge

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

KCTV5 Bracket Challenge begins on Friday, March 3, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m. C.T., after the complete bracket pairings of the 2017 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament (the “Tournament”) teams are announced on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Contestants have until 11:00 a.m. C.T. on Thursday, March 16, 2017 to submit their picks, and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries become the property of Sponsor. You must fully complete the online registration process before making selections.

SPONSOR(S): KCTV5/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway Fairway, KS 66205; Price Chopper Super Market, 4121 W 83rd Street, Suite 108 Prairie Village, KS 66208; Kansas City Honda Dealers Advertising Association, 401 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Entering the KCTV5 Bracket Challenge will also cause Aptivada, LLC to enter you in the Aptivada Perfect Bracket Contest. The Perfect Bracket Contest is administered and sponsored by Aptivada, LLC, and not KCTV5, Price Chopper Super Market, or KC Honda. Please see complete rules for the Aptivada Perfect Bracket Contest at http://www.kctv5.com/story/34640061/official-rules-1000000-bracket-prediction-contest.

ENTRY: After the complete bracket pairings are announced on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m. C.T., go to www.kctv5.com/contests and click on the KCTV5 Bracket Challenge link. Fill out the entry form to register, then make your selections by clicking on the team you think will win each of the matchups in the Tournament. Continue making picks until you have made a total of sixty-three (63) predictions, including who you think will win the final round championship game. You must complete the entire bracket to be eligible to win. You will not be required to pick the winners of the “First Four” play-in games. Once you complete your selections, you will be asked to predict scores for a designated tiebreaker matchup, which will be used in the event of a tie. Tiebreaker and Contest scoring is explained below. The deadline to enter and make selections is Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 11:00 am C.T.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of MO and KS, in the KCTV viewing area residing in the counties of: Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, and Worth counties in Missouri; and Anderson, Atchison, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Players are ranked according to their cumulative point score. The player with the highest total number of cumulative points at the end of all six (6) rounds will be deemed the grand prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

The contest is scored based on the six (6) rounds of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. Point totals are awarded differently for correct picks in each round:

Round 1: One hundred (100) points for each correct pick

Round 2: Two hundred (200) points for each correct pick

Round 3: Four hundred (400) points for each correct pick

Round 4: Eight hundred (800) points for each correct pick

Round 5: One thousand, six hundred (1,600) points for each correct pick

Final Round: Three thousand, two hundred (3,200) points for the correct pick

Tiebreaker: In the event of a tie between two (2) or more players for the grand prize, the winner will be determined using a tiebreaker formula. As described above, each player will choose a score for a designated matchup (the “Tiebreaker Matchup”). The absolute value of the difference between the predicted and actual score for tiebreaker team #1 is added to the absolute value of the difference between the predicted and actual score for tiebreaker team #2. This value will be subtracted from the possible baseline tiebreaker points of ninety-nine (99). If the remaining tiebreaker points are less than one, one (1) tiebreaker point will be used. The player’s tiebreaker points will be appended to the actual score through each round, and will be a part of the overall score as well. If a tie still exists after using the tiebreaker formula, then a random winner will be chosen by KCTV from the pool of tied players.

SCORING RESULTS DISPLAYED ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL VERIFIED BY SPONSOR AND APTIVADA.

PRIZES:

One (1) local player with the highest total number of cumulative points after the championship game will receive one (1) $500.00 gift card to Price Chopper Super Market, valid at any Price Chopper location (Approximate retail value: $500.00).

Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m. C.T. Gift Cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at KCTV’s address above within three (3) business days of notification.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the second highest number of total cumulative points. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or our affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KCTV5 uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kctv5.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Price Chopper uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.mypricechopper.com/shop-save/store-info/privacy-statement. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within three (3) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, the player with the second highest total number of cumulative points will be the alternate winner. By participating and/or winning a prize, each player and winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertisers and/or prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or KS State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, April 24, 2017 to Winners’ List/KCTV Bracket Challenge at the Sponsor’s address above.