Truman Library to undergo extensive renovations

In the next few years, people are going to see some big changes at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

This major update will not only improve the visitor experience, but it will also connect the museum with other tourist destinations in the city.

"Not very many hometowns can boost a presidential library,” museum director Kurt Graham said. "We want people to have the full experience and really understand who Truman was."

Now, the museum has launched an extensive master plan. Graham says they are re-working the entire property.

“A lot of museums do exhibit upgrades and renovations,” he said. “We really want do more than just an exhibit refresh. We wanted to think about our building. Do we need to expand it a little bit to tell this story? Look at our grounds?"

The preliminary plan is to completely change the museum's flow.

The main entrance would move to the east side of the building where people park, and the entire Truman story would be on one level instead of its current split design.

"Our goal would be to have more space to tell the story and to make full use of the grounds," Graham said.

Graham wants to utilize the 14 acres the library and museum sits on by putting in trails and connecting the building to the popular McCoy Park and Truman's house, which is just one mile away, making the historic corridor more of a destination.

The museum hopes to have the renovations done by April 12, 2020 - the 75th anniversary of Truman becoming president.

