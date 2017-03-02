Missouri's US senators split on Sessions

Missouri's U.S. senators are split on support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions following the revelation that he talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign. (AP)

Missouri's U.S. senators are split on support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions following the revelation that he talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The conversations seem to contradict sworn statements Sessions gave to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on Thursday called on Sessions to resign. She says he misled the Senate.

As the chief law enforcement officer in this nation,he should resign.He sets the example,good prosecutor knows better pic.twitter.com/R0uO4DcPxy — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 2, 2017

John LaBombard, Communications Director for McCaskill, released this comment around 2 p.m. on Thursday to KCTV5 News:

Attorney General Sessions met one-on-one with the Russian ambassador in the midst of a Russian cyber campaign against the U.S., and then misled the Judiciary Committee under oath about that meeting. He then tried to excuse it by saying it was part of the normal course of his Armed Services Committee work. Claire has never met one-on-one with the ambassador, and never received a call from him. She did attend a group meeting about adoptions with other Senators, and had a brief proactive call with the ambassador amid calls to several other parties to the Iran nuclear deal. Attorney General Sessions, on the other hand, misled the Senate under oath.

McCaskill is one of a number of Democrats asking the attorney general to step down. Some Republicans want him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Other GOP lawmakers are rallying around him, including Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Blunt said he takes Sessions at his word that he had no discussions with Russian officials about the election.

AG Sessions has said he had no discussions w/Russian officials re: the election & I take him at his word https://t.co/ekBSjLIQUD (1/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 2, 2017

I will visit CIA HQ in the next week to review all reports related to Senate’s ongoing Russia investigation https://t.co/ekBSjLIQUD (2/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 2, 2017

