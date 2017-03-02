Make room for baby: Are adoptive parents forgotten?

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday.More >
Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Kansas City’s homicide rate is on the rise. Police were concerned about the murder rate last year, but this year, the rate is on pace to be even worse.More >
Kansas City’s homicide rate is on the rise. Police were concerned about the murder rate last year, but this year, the rate is on pace to be even worse.More >
A KCK man, charged in connection with a shooting, will now also face charges of assaulting and tampering with a witness.More >
A KCK man, charged in connection with a shooting, will now also face charges of assaulting and tampering with a witness.More >
After a handful of homicides were reported on or near the trails in Kansas City, there's disagreement whether a proposed curfew will actually increase safety.More >
After a handful of homicides were reported on or near the trails in Kansas City, there's disagreement whether a proposed curfew will actually increase safety.More >
Have you bought Honest Company detergent? You may be able to get some cash back. Jessica Alba's The Honest Company has agreed to pay $1.55 million to settle a nationwide class action suit claiming that it misled customers about the ingredients in its laundry detergent, dish soap and multipurpose cleaner.More >
Have you bought Honest Company detergent? You may be able to get some cash back. Jessica Alba's The Honest Company has agreed to pay $1.55 million to settle a nationwide class action suit claiming that it misled customers about the ingredients in its laundry detergent, dish soap and multipurpose cleaner.More >