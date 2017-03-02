Suspect in deputy's shooting arrested after motel standoff

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in a motel room for about three hours before exiting. (AP)

Authorities in southwest Missouri say the suspect in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy has been taken into custody after a standoff at a Joplin motel.

Police Capt. Rusty Rives tells the Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2mNUxfH) the suspect was bleeding when he emerged from a motel room Wednesday evening but that the nature of his injury is unclear.

Rives says Jasper County Deputy Nolan Murray was shot in the upper body Wednesday afternoon at the Econo Lodge while narcotics officers were serving a search warrant. He says Murray was conscious when he was transported to a hospital and required surgery. Rives didn't have additional information on Murray's condition Wednesday night.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in a motel room for about three hours before exiting.

Further details weren't immediately available.

