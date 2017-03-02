Fiery semi crash closes US 69 in Stilwell

Kansas Highway Patrol says the fire spread from the semi and onto grass in the area. (KCTV5)

No injuries have been reported in the accident or the fire. (KCTV5)

A fiery tractor-trailer crash closed all northbound lanes of a major metro highway Thursday morning.

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 from 199th to 223rd streets were shut down after a semi crashed and burst into flames about 7:50 a.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the fire spread from the semi and onto grass in the area.

Troopers have reopened one northbound lane of the highway.

No injuries were reported in the accident or the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.