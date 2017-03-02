Kansas college students join the fight against guns on campus

Under the current law, concealed carry would be allowed on campuses starting in July. (KCTV5)

Kansas college students are joining the fight against guns on campus.

Under the current law, concealed carry would be allowed on campuses starting in July.

Many students are speaking out, saying universities in the state aren’t doing enough to keep people informed about the ongoing changes.

Megan Jones, a graduate student at the University of Kansas, says incoming freshman, especially those coming from overseas, need to be made aware of guns on campus so they can make informed decisions about where they work and study.

Jones says if she had known about the bill she may not have stayed in Kansas for school.

“If I had known about this law before it went into effect I would not have come to the University of Kansas,” Jones said.

Other students, however, say the are for the law but that it needs to be better communicated.

“I don't feel like the campus has done an effective job of getting the word out,” Wichita State University freshman Darien Pete said.

KCTV5 reached out the Kansas Board of Regents about how students are being informed of the upcoming law but have not heard back from them.

Lawmakers are considering bills that would allow campuses to ban guns despite the state’s gun laws.

