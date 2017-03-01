Widow of Olathe shooting victim thanks community, Ian Grillot in Facebook post

Sunayana Dumala, the widow Olathe shooting victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla, took to Facebook to thank the metro and shared her emotions on last week's shooting. (KCTV5)

Sunayana Dumala, the widow Olathe shooting victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla, took to Facebook to thank the metro and shared her emotions on last week's shooting.

While talking about the tragedy, she said she witnessed many acts of kindness from those in the Kansas City metro area.

"I was able to see random acts of kindness at the Kansas City airport when people recognized me and hugged me," she wrote. "I met a dermatologist who said I changed the purpose of her life. Maybe that was the first win during this fight to spread to love."

She thanked Ian Grillot, the man who earned the label of hero for intervening in the shooting and attempting to stop it.

"I do not have words to express my gratitude towards Mr. Ian Grillot for what you have done," she wrote. "Thanks for having the courage and trying in whatever way possible to save my husband. When I am back in Olathe, I would like to meet you personally. You and your act of kindness will help me survive and still have the faith in love and spreading love and not hate. I hope you get well soon."

Dumala said she will be returning to the United States and said U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran are attempting to help out on her immigration status.

"I was told by Congressmen Yoder and Senator Moran that you were trying to reach out to me," she said. "Thanks a lot for your concern and for working on my immigration status. This is my Srinu’s dream, and it is the least I could do for my Srinivas - fulfill his dreams through my eyes - and it is for this I have to come back to the USA."

Read the full post below:

