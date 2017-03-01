Olathe woman accused of harming infant makes first court appeara - KCTV5

Olathe woman accused of harming infant makes first court appearance

Posted: Updated:
Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and charged on Wednesday. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office) Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and charged on Wednesday. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

An Olathe woman is accused of battering an infant and operation a child care center without the required licensing made her first appearance in court on Thursday. 

Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

The infant, according to court documents, was born in September 2016. The baby was injured on Jan. 30, 2017. 

The child care facility was operated from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017, documents added. 

Court documents say the facility was operated out of Olathe.

Her next court appearance is set for March 10. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.