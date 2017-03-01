Olathe woman accused of harming infant makes first court appearance

Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and charged on Wednesday. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

An Olathe woman is accused of battering an infant and operation a child care center without the required licensing made her first appearance in court on Thursday.

Paige Hatfield, 25, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

The infant, according to court documents, was born in September 2016. The baby was injured on Jan. 30, 2017.

The child care facility was operated from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2017, documents added.

Court documents say the facility was operated out of Olathe.

Her next court appearance is set for March 10.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.