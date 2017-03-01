Phishing scam victimizes Independence School District employees

According to an email the district sent out, the FBI, IRS and local law enforcement are all involve din the investigation. (KCTV5)

This is the time of year when many people can't wait to get their tax refund.

Now, imagine getting a letter from the IRS that says somebody else has beaten you to the money.

That's what has happened to a number of employees from the Independence School District.

According to an email the district sent out, the FBI, IRS and local law enforcement are all involve din the investigation. The district said it stemmed from an email phishing scam.

The email began to circulate late last week, letting employees know their personal information was stolen.

KCTV5 received several reports from staff members who have had their Social Security numbers used fraudulently on a tax return.

The exact scope of the situation isn't known, but officials with the FBI confirm they've been contacted about the incident.

While they cannot go into specifics, they say things like this aren't new and are seen in many forms.

“You may receive an email, you think it’s from a company that you’ve done business with before and it might say in there, we’re seeing unauthorized transactions on your account, click here to verify those transactions," said Bridget Patton of the FBI.

The school district and the Missouri NEA are both providing identity protection and creditor monitoring to all affected employees.

