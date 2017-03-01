Young Kansas boy with leukemia making an impact

The pediatric ICU is the last place any parent wants to see their child, but it's where 2-year-old Blake spends his days struggling with a serious disease. (Submitted)

EDITORS NOTE: Since the publication of this story, the family of Blake Cazier has informed KCTV5 that Blake passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2017.

At just two years old, a little boy from Kansas is making a big impact, but in the most heartbreaking of ways.

The pediatric ICU is the last place any parent wants to see their child, but it's where 2-year-old Blake spends his days struggling with a serious disease.

Blake has leukemia.

"It's hard to go back to that day," said Chris Cazier, Blake's father. "You feel empty inside. You feel alone."

For more than half his life, Blake has been in the hospital, fighting for his life.

"Every time something happened, it was poor prognosis - poor prognosis," said Jaclyn Cazier, his mother.

The family has been sharing their journey on the "Team Blake" Facebook page to more than 40,000 followers. Just last week, Blake's lungs began to fail.

Jaclyn Cazier wrote, "This cancer shows no mercy. We are praying for a miracle."

They received one.

Blake was taken off the ventilator Tuesday and is improving. They desperately want him to heal, but they said they know God's plan may be different from their own.

"The strength that my wife and I have had through this, it's through the Lord," said Chris Cazier. "I cannot imagine dealing with anything close to this without him on our side."

The family is selling "Team Blake" T-Shirts they hope will help pay for their medical expenses.

