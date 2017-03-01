Woman dead, children hurt in wreck on Interstate 49 in Cass County

One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash north of Harrisonville, MO. (KCTV5)

One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash north of Harrisonville, MO.

The two-vehicle wreck happened on southbound Interstate 49, just north of mile marker 166.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two children were taken to a hospital via helicopter. The two children, an infant and a 3-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

Haley McDonald, 24 of Belton, MO., has been identified as the woman who died in the wreck. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of driving, though the two children were wearing safety devices.

McDonald was ejected from the vehicle.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol log, her vehicle overtook and struck the rear of the second vehicle in the wreck.

A 27-year-old man suffered moderate injuries in the wreck. The man was the only occupant of the second vehicle involved.

