Woman dead, children hurt in wreck on Interstate 49 in Cass County

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash north of Harrisonville, MO. (KCTV5) One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash north of Harrisonville, MO. (KCTV5)
CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is dead and two children were injured following a crash north of Harrisonville, MO. 

The two-vehicle wreck happened on southbound Interstate 49, just north of mile marker 166.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two children were taken to a hospital via helicopter. The two children, an infant and a 3-year-old, suffered minor injuries. 

Haley McDonald, 24 of Belton, MO., has been identified as the woman who died in the wreck. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of driving, though the two children were wearing safety devices. 

McDonald was ejected from the vehicle. 

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol log, her vehicle overtook and struck the rear of the second vehicle in the wreck.

A 27-year-old man suffered moderate injuries in the wreck. The man was the only occupant of the second vehicle involved. 

