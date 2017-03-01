Attorney expresses concern for Trump's VOICE program

A local immigration attorney says she's been taking panicked calls from families here in Kansas City ever since President Trump announced the first travel ban.

She told KCTV5 the President's address on Tuesday didn't do much to calm any fears.

"There was a lot of buzz that there may be a path for some of the 11 million people who are here without any options right now," said Jessica Piedra, that local attorney.

She says that buzz before the speech did not pan out and Trump's call for a merit-based immigration program will not help people in Kansas City who are believed to be here under family-based immigration.

"That is not what my clients need and what most of America would like to see," she said. "Some kind of regularization for the folks that are already here. That's not giving me a lot of hope that that's the immigration reform that he's talking about."

Piedra said her biggest concern was Trump's proposal for a VOICE program. VOICE stands for "victims of immigration crime engagement."

The president says he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create the office and to serve American citizens who been victims of crimes committed by immigrants.

That attorney says by far the biggest fear her clients have is being separated from their children and what will happen to those children if they're detained.

