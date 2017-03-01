Olathe residents react to Trump's condemnation of speech

It was one week ago Wednesday that several lives were shattered and one neighborhood was up-ended. (KCTV5)

A week later, people who live in that Olathe neighborhood say while they were happy to hear President Trump acknowledge what happened, it should've happened sooner.

Trump addressed the shooting very early in the speech.

"Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation's path toward civil rights and the work that still remains," Trump said. "Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."

Mike Shimeall lives across the street from Adam Purinton, the man accused of killing one and charged with attempted murder for more individuals.

"It's a very troubling situation," Shimeall said. "Hopefully, he was very sincere."

Richard Morris also lives on Purinton's street.

"That's the first time it has been mentioned," Morris said. "I think it should've been mentioned before. I really feel if I'd been the other way around it would've been a big story."

Purinton's neighbors said this week has really taken a toll on them. They say they still can't believe it happened.

