Independence kicks recycling company to the curb

Independence fired the management company that oversees recycling for its residents. Officials have also shut down the centers where those items are taken.

“We have a pretty serious problem with litter in our community. And on a windy day like today, when things are taking flight and blowing around our community, it really is having an impact," Independence mayor Eileen Weir said.

Weir says this is just part of the decision to close down the two recycling facilities.

City officials cited blowing debris and overflowing containers as major prompts for the change. They say the need for specialized recycling services has dropped since it is available more widely from private companies.

The city says this is just the beginning in their efforts to clean things up.

“I will say this is the first of many things we are considering to address the litter problem and the appearance of our community," Weir said.

With both locations closing at the end of the month, this leaves residents on the hook to figure out their own options for recycling.

Weir says she hopes residents will use private trash hauling options to continue their recycling.

