Reid: "I'm a big Alex Smith fan"

The NFL Draft Combine is officially underway and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in Indianapolis.

Six weeks after the team's disappointing playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Reid cannot escape questions about the future of the team's quarterback position.

As the combine begins, some fans believe the team should draft a quarterback in this year's draft.

Reid says, however, that starting quarterback Alex Smith is still his man.

“I’m a big Alex Smith fan - that’s what I can tell you," Reid said. "The city of Kansas City understands how good he is, they respect and appreciate him.”

