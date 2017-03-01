Missouri twister was on the ground for miles

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Shanklin says the tornado that struck the area near Perryville, MO Tuesday night was a strong one, though the wind speed has not yet been determined. (KMOV)

Authorities say a tornado that caused widespread damage in Missouri was a strong one that was on the ground for several miles.

Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller says the twister was on the ground for up to 15 miles, starting in Missouri and ending in Illinois.

A 24-year-old Perryville man died when the vehicle he was in was blown off of Interstate 55 and he was ejected.

More than 100 homes in the area near Perryville were damaged, many of them destroyed. Twelve people were injured but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The White House says President Donald Trump is monitoring severe weather that caused a string of tornadoes blamed for three deaths in the Midwest.

The deadly storm is moving to the East, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer says the president urges everyone in the storm's path to follow directions from emergency services officials and stay inside.

Spicer says the White House will stay in touch with state and local officials to provide federal support as needed.

