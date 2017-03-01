Missouri twister was on the ground for miles

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Kansas City woman.More >
Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Kansas City woman.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder's refusal of the wide receiver's request.More >
Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder's refusal of the wide receiver's request.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
Wichita police believe there are three children associated with a deceased person who are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect.More >
Wichita police believe there are three children associated with a deceased person who are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect.More >