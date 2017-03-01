Bus fight ends with 1 stabbed, 1 shot in Kansas City

Police were called to the intersection about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. An argument started on a city bus and spilled out onto the sidewalk. (KCTV5)

Officers are responding to reports of a stabbing and a shooting at 75th Street and Oak.

Police were called to the intersection about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. An argument started on a city bus and spilled out onto the sidewalk.

Two adult men were arguing. One was shot, the other was stabbed. Police say both of their injuries are not serious.

A woman in the area saw an officer at the scene moments after the two people were hurt.

