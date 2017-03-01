Two charged in Raytown burglaries, police pursuit into Kansas City

Scott Roberts, 47, left, and Timothy Younce, 42, each faces first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest charges. (KCPD)

Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with recent Raytown burglaries that led to a pursuit Monday into Kansas City by Raytown police.

Scott Roberts, 47, and Timothy Younce, 42, each faces first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, stealing and resisting arrest charges. Prosecutors requested $15,000 bonds.

According to court records, Raytown police responded Monday to a Raytown residence where a reported burglary was in progress.

The victim said she had heard voices in her garage and had seen a man inside it.

Police officers located the vehicle and pursued it into Kansas City until the truck wrecked at Interstate 70 and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police found items taken from two Raytown homes.

