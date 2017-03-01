Nearly 4 dozen chihuahuas surrendered to Kansas City shelter

An Independence resident has surrendered 46 chihuahua mixes and three cats to an Independence shelter after taking on too many pets. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

An Independence resident has surrendered 46 chihuahua mixes and three cats to an Independence shelter after taking on too many pets.

The Great Plains SPCA says the animals are currently being scheduled for surgeries and will be ready for adoption in the coming days.

The animals have been housed at the shelter's independence campus for almost four weeks while they were being nursed to health and legal actions were pursued.

They are all doing well considering the conditions in which they were previously kept, the no-kill shelter said.

Twenty-five dogs have been transferred to Great Plains SPCA's Merriam location and 21 dogs remain at their Independence campus.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.