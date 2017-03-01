Score a piece of $1 billion in unclaimed property in KS, MO

You may have hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars in unclaimed property. (KCTV5)

The state treasurers for Kansas and Missouri have more than $1 billion in money and property that has gone unclaimed.

There are more than one million people with unclaimed property between the two states. The state treasurers’ office makes efforts to contact property owners, but many times, the owners can’t be tracked down.

It’s actually pretty easy to find out if you have money. The problem is, most people don’t know how to look or think there’s a chance they have unclaimed property.

Here’s a link to the Missouri and Kansas state treasurer offices with info on how to search for unclaimed property:

If you live in Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte or Clay counties, it’s worth a couple minutes to take a look. Those are the counties with the most unclaimed property.

The amount of unclaimed property in Johnson County, KS totals more than $50 million. In Jackson County, it’s more than $150 million.

