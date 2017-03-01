Donated computers bless lives of refugee kids living in Kansas City area

Some refugee children new to the metro are getting some help adjusting to the school system thanks to a group of people at the Overland Park Christian Church. (Overland Park Christian Church)

Some refugee children new to the metro are getting some help adjusting to the school system thanks to a group of people at the Overland Park Christian Church.

"We've got some computers, Chromebook computers, to distribute to Syrian children who are in school," said senior pastor Bo Crowe with the Overland Park Christian Church.

Hanadi Almnsour and her family moved to Kansas City six months ago, and the adjustment hasn't been easy. Thanks to the church's generous gift, it has made school life for their 17-year-old daughter a lot easier.

"My daughter she's very happy with this computer now she can do her homework very well and easier," said Hanadi Almnsour, a Syrian refugee.

Almnsour says the outpouring of support from the church has been overwhelming for her family. She never imagined they would feel so welcomed after leaving Syria, and they're grateful for it.

"I can’t explain this feeling when they came to help us and ask us if we want anything," said Almnsour.

Some members of the church said they'll continue to help not just refugee children but also their families.

