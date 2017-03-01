Wanted: Jose Medina-Gutierrez - KCTV5

Wanted: Jose Medina-Gutierrez

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jose Medina-Gutierrez is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory rape. (CrimeStoppers) Jose Medina-Gutierrez is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory rape. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Jose Medina-Gutierrez is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense happened last year in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a girl less than 16 years old.

His last known address was in the area of Fifth Street and Bales Avenue in Kansas City, however his current location is unknown.

He is not currently a registered sex offender. Medina-Gutierrez should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.