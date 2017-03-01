Wanted: Jose Medina-Gutierrez

Jose Medina-Gutierrez is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory rape. (CrimeStoppers)

Jose Medina-Gutierrez is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense happened last year in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a girl less than 16 years old.

His last known address was in the area of Fifth Street and Bales Avenue in Kansas City, however his current location is unknown.

He is not currently a registered sex offender. Medina-Gutierrez should be considered dangerous.

