Efforts underway to revitalize Hyde Park neighborhood with community garden

A project with a big price tag could make one of the city's most urban areas a little more green.

The space would be called the Hyde Park Labyrinth and Butterfly Garden. They had the idea to build it near 37th Street and Gillham Road about a year ago.

They’ve been raising money since then. It’ll cost $25,000, and they’re already about halfway there.

It’s just a patch of grass right now, but the Pilgrim Center’s mission is to transform the area with flowers, plants and butterflies to fill the labyrinth. It would make it a place for walking meditation, quiet contemplation and peace.

"The state of the world right now, folks experience anxiety, hurt and trauma," executive director Andrew Johnson said.

Johnson said studies show such gardens and designs benefit mental health.

"We have space to set aside for commerce, recreation and government, and I think those are all important parts of society, but we don’t have a lot of space to set aside for peace," Johnson said.

He also says more families are moving to the Midtown and Hyde Park area, and such additions will help keep it that way.

"Various levels of crime in our neighborhood ... people want to live here, but they also need to have positive experiences and encounters," Johnson said.

The original plans for the park that were sketched in the 1800s included such a garden. Johnson says he’s glad it’s finally happening all these years later.

They hope to break ground this spring sometime in early April. They need all donations by March 15.

