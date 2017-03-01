Colorado man charged with rape following incident in UMKC dorm room

A Colorado man faces a felony charge of rape in connection with a reported rape in a UMKC dorm room.

Juan D. Contreras, 22, faces a first-degree rape charge. Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond. He’s also now on an immigration hold.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City said Contreras is not a student but is acquainted with other students on campus. His family tells KCTV5 News that he is a construction worker.

According to court records, video from security cameras showed carrying the victim into her dorm, Johnson Hall, early on Friday. She appeared to be passed out and even missing a shoe.

Contreras admitted to having sex with her even though she was highly intoxicated. Witnesses told police she appeared mostly asleep.

When the victim woke up and asked what happened, Contreras told her they had sex and she became very angry, accused him of raping her and began to strike him.

Contreras allegedly told detectives he did have intercourse with the victim and referred to her as a lightweight when it came to drinking. There are witnesses who describe the young woman as being so intoxicated she not only had to be carried in, but she also fell out of her bed.

"We talk a lot about what not to do and what's wrong but we don't teach people the skills especially young adults we don't teach them the skills on how to intervene," said Julie Donelon of the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault.

The other two witnesses reported being in the room during the rape. One said the victim "was so intoxicated that when the suspect laid her on the bottom bunk bed she rolled off the bed and fell onto the floor."

Yet, it wasn't reported until she woke up partially clothed and asked what happened.

"When we talk to adolescents and young adults about what to do, some of it is as simple as stepping up and saying, 'You know, that's not right. What are you doing? Stop it," Donelon said. "We can't do everything, but we can all do something to prevent sexual assault."

Just to give an idea of how much work still has to be done, the suspect allegedly made it a point to tell police that the victim did kiss him on the neck earlier that night.

Reaction on campus is empathy for the alleged victim.

"I, myself, don't feel any less safe that I already do just because I know myself, and I am aware of my surroundings. This is unfortunate. I can only imagine what she's going through," student Simona Koverman said.

The case has been reported to the university’s Title IX office and to the Violence Prevention and Response office.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.