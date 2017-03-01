Royals and FSKC announce 2017 TV schedule

The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announced Wednesday a 151-game regular season television schedule for the 2017 season. In addition, 11 games will air on FS1 and FOX as part of MLB’s national television schedule.

The Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City are entering the 10th season of an agreement in which FOX Sports Kansas City is the exclusive television home of Royals baseball.

The 151-game regular season television schedule features 74 road games and 77 games from Kauffman Stadium. Every game on FOX Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, “Price Chopper Royals Live,” and followed by the “Boulevard Royals Live” postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will take place from FOX Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

FOX Sports Kansas City will also televise 10 Spring Training games. FSKC’s Cactus League TV slate will start Friday, March 10, when the Royals play a prime-time exhibition vs. Oakland.

Regular-season coverage will begin when FSKC airs Opening Day on Monday, April 3, from Target Field vs. the Minnesota Twins at 3:00 p.m. Kansas City time.

All Royals telecasts on FOX Sports Kansas City, FS1 and FOX will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com, available to customers of participating pay television providers who receive FOX Sports Kansas City.

Ryan Lefebvre will call the majority of regular season games for FSKC and Steve Physioc will provide the play-by-play for the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his sixth season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer, Jeff Montgomery, will provide analysis throughout the season on Royals Live with host Joel Goldberg.

Viewership for Royals telecasts on FSKC continued to pace Major League Baseball in 2016, recording a 10.9 household rating, tops in the Majors for the second straight year.

